Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 47.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 64.76 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 47.81% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 64.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.7684.5918.0222.9312.2520.328.1115.765.9611.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News