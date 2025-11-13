Zodiac Clothing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.82 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.80% to Rs 36.51 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac Clothing Company reported to Rs 11.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.80% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.5142.85-17.89-8.66-5.90-3.10-11.72-8.26-11.82-14.08

