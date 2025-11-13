Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 10.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.786.235.194.170.320.290.310.280.310.28

