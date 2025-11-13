Varvee Global standalone net profit rises 23.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.78% to Rs 27.83 crore

Net profit of Varvee Global rose 23.46% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.78% to Rs 27.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.8315.4849.73-30.1720.3325.7718.8024.6510.218.27

