Roto Pumps Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Tantia Constructions Ltd and WPIL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 May 2024.

Roto Pumps Ltd surged 10.86% to Rs 464.85 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16845 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 10.20% to Rs 359.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5487 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd soared 10.08% to Rs 6486.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1292 shares in the past one month.

Tantia Constructions Ltd added 9.99% to Rs 40.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43217 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24048 shares in the past one month.

WPIL Ltd rose 9.35% to Rs 4195. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6387 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

