Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, Pavna Industries Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 September 2025.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd crashed 7.30% to Rs 497.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 84056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86918 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd lost 6.64% to Rs 5.62. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd tumbled 6.05% to Rs 25.46. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70991 shares in the past one month.

Pavna Industries Ltd plummeted 5.74% to Rs 38.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3659 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd corrected 5.26% to Rs 6.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2970 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

