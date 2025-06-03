Royal Orchid signs new property in Uttarakhand

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced signing of a new Regenta Property in Mulshi, Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The new property Regenta Resort Dehradun will operate under a management contract model aligning with ROHLs asset-light expansion strategy. With the addition of this hotel, ROHL will have 8 hotels in Uttarakhand.

The resort will feature an all-day dining restaurant and a rooftop restaurant offering stunning views. Recreational facilities include a spa offering holistic wellness therapies, a state-of-theart gym, an infinity pool as well as a dedicated kids area. Additionally, the resort will house an expansive 12,300 sq. ft. banquet hall complemented by a 1,506 sq. ft. open lawn and a 1,636 sq. ft. pre-function area, providing a versatile and elegant setting for any occasion.

The upcoming 50-key hotel by ROHL, slated to open in June 2025 in Kulhan, is set to become the ultimate Urban Retreat for modern travellers. Conveniently accessible from popular destinations such as Mussoorie, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dhanaulti, the resort spans 5,050 sq. mt. and offers breathtaking panoramic views of lush forests and the Himalayan mountains. With its chic, contemporary design and inviting ambiance, the hotel promises to be the perfect haven for discerning travellers seeking transit, adventure, relaxation, or spiritual rejuvenation. Commenting on the signing, Chander K. Baljee, Chairman & Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Uttarakhands burgeoning tourism and thriving commercial landscape offers vast potential, and our steady penetration in this market underscores our commitment to capitalizing on these opportunities.

With this new hotel, we're also making significant strides towards our vision to dominate India's top leisure destinations and offer premium yet accessible luxury that resonates with the evolving preferences of new-age travelers. We're thrilled to collaborate with Sanjeevani Luxury Clouds to bring this vision to life. Shrikant Sharma, MD, Sanjeevani Luxury Clouds said, We are excited to partner with ROHL and make the shared vision of showcasing the unparalleled beauty and rich natural heritage of Uttarakhand to global travellers, a reality through this hotel. Royal Orchid Hotels operates and manages hotels/ resorts and provides related services, through its portfolio of hotel properties.