Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 95.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.28% to Rs 4.33 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.28% to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.334.620.6910.610.320.610.010.340.010.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News