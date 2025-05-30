Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit rises 17.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 7.48 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries rose 17.53% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 7.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.54% to Rs 3.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 23.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

7.486.9823.1923.4226.3425.7917.6824.472.792.285.436.622.492.014.265.601.811.543.104.22

