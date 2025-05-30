Manbro Industries standalone net profit rises 245.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Manbro Industries rose 245.83% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.17% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 91.83% to Rs 1.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

