Keynote Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.73% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 69.04% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.73% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.12% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 61.35% to Rs 9.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.219.269.5324.66-1057.1430.1318.8955.84-1.863.142.8414.83-1.943.092.5314.620.742.393.7311.01

