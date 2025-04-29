RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 786.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.68% to Rs 143.09 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 786.33% to Rs 117.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.68% to Rs 143.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 109.03% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 87.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 653.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 582.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

143.09126.99653.43582.0517.8116.3224.4322.0230.3722.23171.71134.9125.0017.74150.28117.84117.3513.24183.2487.66

