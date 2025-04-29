Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 26.42% to Rs 106.34 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 53.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 26.42% to Rs 106.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 142.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 68.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.28% to Rs 311.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales106.34144.53 -26 311.17346.81 -10 OPM %-3.1517.17 --3.6511.25 - PBDT-31.89-4.84 -559 -120.03-60.13 -100 PBT-41.85-15.26 -174 -162.10-91.62 -77 NP-53.22-11.81 -351 -142.48-68.32 -109

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

