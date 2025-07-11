Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

TCS slips as TCV slumps 23% QoQ to $9.4 bln in Q1, attrition hits two-year high

Image
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined 2.07% to Rs 3,312.25 following a drop in total contract value (TCV), elevated attrition rate and cautious management commentary in Q1 FY26.

The companys total contract value (TCV) dropped to $9.4 billion in Q1 June 2025, down 22.95% compared with $12.2 billion in Q4 March 2025. Additionally, the attrition rate was at 13.8% for the last twelve months (LTM), the highest in nearly two years.

Further, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, The continued global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainties caused a demand contraction. On the positive side, all the new services grew well. We saw robust deal closures during this quarter."

The IT major reported a 4.38% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 12,760 crore despite 1.62% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 63,437 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q4 March 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 5.98% while revenue from operations increased 1.32% in Q1 June 2025.

The companys YoY performance was driven by a 2.8% increase in Energy, Resource and Utilities, alongside steady gains in BFSI (up 1%) and Technology & Services (up 1.8%) segments in Q1 FY26.

Constant currency revenue declined 3.1% YoY in the Q1 FY26. Operating and net margins stood at 24.5% and 20.1% respectively during the quarter, with a robust cash conversion ratio of 100.3% of net income.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 16,979 crore in Q1 FY26, up 3.52% QoQ and up 4.61% YoY.

On the talent front, the workforce stood at 613,069 as on 30th June 2025.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 1 each. The record date for the same is Wednesday, 16 July 2025 and the dividend will be paid on Monday, August 4, 2025.

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer, said, "We continued our investments in long term sustainable growth this quarter. We stayed agile and adapted to the dynamic environment, delivering steady margins. Our industry leading profitability alongside robust cash conversion, positions us well to make strategic investments for the future.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

