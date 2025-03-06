RPP Infra hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 81 crore

RPP Infra Projects was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 137.55 after the company received a letter of acceptance for a new project worth Rs 80.98 crore from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

The project aims to improve water supply by constructing underground tanks, water distribution stations, and laying of feeder mains in Areas I & V, including the replacement of PVC water mains, renewal of outdated water mains, and strengthening various sizes of water mains in different depots in Areas IV & V under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam in Tamil Nadu.

The project also includes stormwater drainage works in the Kovalam Basin (Package 16) under the KfW fund, benefiting various streets in Zone 15 of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped by 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

