Zaggle Prepaid gains after inking Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services advanced 2.05% to Rs 367.70 after the company announced that it had entered into a Zatix Service Agreement with Tech Mahindra.

The agreement, detailed in an exchange filing, will see Tech Mahindra utilize Zaggles Spend Management Dashboard, Zatix, for improved visibility and control over their corporate and purchase card spending. The cards are issued in collaboration with SBI Cards.

The Zatix Service Agreement is set to be executed within one year. The official announcement was made on 5 March 2025, after market hours.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News