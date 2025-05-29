RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 14.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 345.88 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 14.25% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 412.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.14% to Rs 65.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 1439.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1353.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
