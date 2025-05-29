Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 0.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 130.04 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 0.42% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 130.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 121.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.49% to Rs 12.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 507.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 485.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

