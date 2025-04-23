Indobell Insulations spurts on bagging Rs 1.28-cr order from BHEL

Indobell Insulations rallied 4.39% at Rs 129.70 after the company secured an order for the supply and application of thermal insulation of TIP worth Rs 1.28 crore from Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) shed 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 227.67 on the BSE.

The order involves the supply and application of thermal insulation for TIP, with a total value of Rs 1.28 crore. The order is to be executed by 8th November 2027.

The company stated that the promoter, promoter group, and group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.

Indobell Insulations is a company specializing in the manufacturing and installation of insulation products, primarily focusing on the power industry. They produce and install a wide range of insulation materials, including mineral and ceramic wool, prefabricated jackets, and other related materials. Their services extend beyond insulation, encompassing scaffolding, fire protection, lining services, and more, catering to various applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is a leading power equipment manufacturer globally. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 63.17% stake in the company.

