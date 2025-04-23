Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion possesses the same type and degree of activity as does naturally-occurring vitamin K and is indicated for coagulation disorders which are due to faulty formation of factors II, VII, IX and X when caused by vitamin K deficiency or interference with vitamin K activity. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion had US sales of approximately $18.5 million for the 12-month period ending February 2025.
