Kiduja India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 10.38 croreNet profit of Kiduja India declined 23.81% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.3810.33 0 OPM %93.3597.39 -PBDT6.087.98 -24 PBT6.087.98 -24 NP6.087.98 -24
