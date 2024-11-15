Kiduja India standalone net profit declines 23.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 10.38 crore

Net profit of Kiduja India declined 23.81% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

