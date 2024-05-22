Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 46.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 73.49 crore

Net profit of Ruby Mills rose 46.47% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 73.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.43% to Rs 44.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 237.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 259.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.4976.96 -5 237.01259.65 -9 OPM %25.3018.46 -23.3619.86 - PBDT22.8015.17 50 64.0552.40 22 PBT21.0512.95 63 55.6543.71 27 NP16.2011.06 46 44.5435.23 26

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

