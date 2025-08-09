Ruchi Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 290.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.69% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Ruchi Infrastructure rose 290.00% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.5315.7946.4047.3713.386.969.163.118.582.20

