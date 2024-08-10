Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 147.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 208.13 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company rose 147.87% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales208.13194.19 7 OPM %8.655.84 -PBDT17.879.37 91 PBT14.275.92 141 NP10.464.22 148
