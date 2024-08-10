Rupa & Company consolidated net profit rises 147.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 208.13 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company rose 147.87% to Rs 10.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.208.13194.198.655.8417.879.3714.275.9210.464.22

