Triton Valves consolidated net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.24% to Rs 105.88 croreNet profit of Triton Valves rose 175.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.24% to Rs 105.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 106.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales105.88106.14 0 OPM %6.636.91 -PBDT4.944.21 17 PBT2.141.22 75 NP1.600.58 176
