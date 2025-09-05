Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rupee at its worst

Rupee at its worst

Sep 05 2025
At 88.3300 per Dollar

Rupee closed lower at 88.3300 per Dollar on Friday (05 September 2025), versus its previous close of 88.2000 per Dollar.

The currency market will be shut for trading on Monday (8th September 2025), on account of holiday for Id-E-Milad. The market will resume trading on Tuesday (9th September 2025).

Sep 05 2025

