Rupee derivatives market turnover value clocks Rs 58 lakh crore in H1 of 2025

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stated in a latest update that the Rupee Derivatives market has displayed a steady upward trend since 2019. With just 7,213 transactions worth Rs 5.4 lakh crore in 2019, the segment grew to record 1.35 lakh transactions with a value of Rs 83 lakh crore in 2024. The momentum persisted in H1 of 2025, with transactions volume of 73,225 and value of Rs 58 lakh crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News