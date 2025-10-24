Cyient DLM appoints Chief Financial Officer

W.e.f. 24 October 2025

Cyient DLM has approved the appointment of Mr. R M Subramanian as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Person (KMP) of the company effective 24 October 2025, upon the transition of Mr. Shrinivas Kulkarni from his present role to assume a strategic role within the Cyient Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News