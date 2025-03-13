Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA Tech Wabag rises after bagging orders worth Rs 360 crore from GAIL, IOCL

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
VA Tech Wabag added 2.01% to Rs 1350 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 360 crore from GAIL (India) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

The company has been awarded a design, build, operate (DBO) contract for GAIL's integrated petrochemical complex at Pata, Uttar Pradesh.

This project includes a 450 cum/hr UF & RO based effluent recycle plant, an evaporator-based zero liquid discharge (ZLD) plant, and a new wastewater treatment plant, along with the augmentation of an existing plant.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) phase of this order is scheduled for completion within 24 months, followed by 6 months of operation and maintenance (O&M).

Additionally, VA Tech Wabag secured a Rs 20 crore repeat operations & maintenance (O&M) order from IOCL for the tertiary treatment reverse osmosis (TTRO) plant at IOCL's Panipat Refinery in Haryana. This contract extends their O&M services for another three years.

VA Tech Wabag has been responsible for the O&M of this plant since its commissioning in 2006. Notably, this TTRO plant, designed, constructed, and commissioned by Wabag nearly two decades ago, was the first industrial water recycle plant in the oil and gas sector in India.

S Natrajan, head-sales & marketing, India Cluster, said: "We are delighted to have secured these significant industrial water treatment orders and we sincerely thank GAIL and IOCL for their trust and confidence placed in us.

These repeat orders serve as a powerful testament to the strength of our long-standing customer relationships, as well as to our technical expertise and capabilities."

VA Tech Wabag is a pure-play water technology company. It offers a complete range of technologies and services for total water solutions in both municipal and industrial sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 11.61% to Rs 70.20 crore on a 15.13% increase in sales to Rs 811.00 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

