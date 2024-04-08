Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL bags LoA worth Rs 47 cr from Central Railway

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
The civil construction company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, aggregating to Rs 47.36 crore.

The public sector enterprise secured an order for signalling and telecommunication work for provision of automatic block signaling on Khapri- Sewagram section of Nagpur division.

The company said that the project will be executed within 12 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The company reported 6.24% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 358.57 crore on 6.44% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 4,689.33 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.04% to Rs 264 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

