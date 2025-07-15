Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K.P. Energy Ltd Surges 1.88%

K.P. Energy Ltd Surges 1.88%

K.P. Energy Ltd has lost 1.11% over last one month compared to 4.48% gain in BSE Utilities index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

K.P. Energy Ltd gained 1.88% today to trade at Rs 512.45. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.49% to quote at 5524.91. The index is up 4.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 1.42% and Orient Green Power Company Ltd added 1.37% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 12.44 % over last one year compared to the 2.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1554 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 39509 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 673.75 on 11 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 337 on 09 May 2025.

