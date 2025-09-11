RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 169-cr railway electrification project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for a major railway electrification project worth Rs 169.48 crore, awarded by the West Central Railway.

The project involves the design, modification, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 220/132kV/2x25 kV Scott-connected traction substation, along with associated switching posts and Auto Transformer (AT) installations. The scope also includes SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) work for the Bina to RTA section under the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

The project, awarded under Tender No: BPL-PROJECT-EPC-2025-01, aims to support the infrastructure needed to meet a freight loading target of 3,000 metric tonnes (MT). The execution period for the order is 540 days from the date of commencement.

In a regulatory filing, RVNL clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group or related entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also confirmed that the order does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable regulations. Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc. The company reported a 39.92% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 134.53 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 223.92 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,908.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.