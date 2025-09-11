Indus Aluminium Recyclers rises on IPO approval for group firm

Indus Aluminium Recyclers gained 2% to Rs 30.09 after the company announced that its group company Sampat Aluminium's Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) for a proposed SME IPO has been approved.

The company said the details on the IPO date, issue size, price band, and listing will be disclosed in due course.

Indus Aluminium Recyclers (formerly known as Containerway International) is engaged in the business of trading of goods.

On a standalone basis, Containerway International reported net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales was reported at Rs 7.14 crore in Q1 June 2025. There were no sales reported in the same quarter last year.