RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

RPP Infra Projects advanced 2.28% to Rs 148 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 21.95 crore from the Group Head of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Construction & Maintenance Group, Sriharikota.

The contract involves the construction of the Nozzle Assembly and Segment Preparation Facility (NASPF) at the SSLV Launch Complex (SLC), located in Tiruchendur and Sathankulam Taluk, Tuticorin District, Tamil Nadu.

The total value of the project is Rs 21.95 crore and it is set to be completed within 11 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 17.1% to Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 16.11 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 9% year-on-year to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

