Engineers India bags contracts from Middle Eastern clients worth Rs 730 crore

Engineers India said that it has bagged contracts for providing PMC services and engineering & project management services from clients based in the Middle East.

The two aforementioned contracts have an estimated value of Rs 730 crore.

The PMC Services contract has to be executed within a period of 5 years. The project for providing engineering & project management services has a completion period of 4 years.

Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 21.83% to Rs 99.63 crore on a 12.77% fall in sales to Rs 688.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.96% to currently trade at Rs 168 on the BSE.

