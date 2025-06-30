Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1% to Rs 399.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth Rs 213.22 crore from South Central Railway.

The work involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the upgrade of overhead equipment (OHE) from the current 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AC feeding system. This also includes the necessary feeder and earthing work in the Duvvada to Rajamundry and Samalkot to Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada division under South Central Railway.

The contract is worth Rs 213,224,854,662.62 and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jindal Steel commissions its first galvanising line at Angul complex

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story