RVNL rises after emerging as lowest bidder for Rs 213 crore railway order

Rail Vikas Nigam rose 1% to Rs 399.20 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an order worth Rs 213.22 crore from South Central Railway.

The work involves designing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the upgrade of overhead equipment (OHE) from the current 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV AC feeding system. This also includes the necessary feeder and earthing work in the Duvvada to Rajamundry and Samalkot to Kakinada Port sections of the Vijayawada division under South Central Railway.

The contract is worth Rs 213,224,854,662.62 and is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.