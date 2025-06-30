Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Insolation Energy rose 1.55% to Rs 274.50 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Insolation Green Energy, received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL).

The LOI is part of the PM-KUSUM Component A scheme, which promotes solar energy for agricultural use.

The contract involves end-to-end responsibilities, right from design and survey to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of grid-connected solar power plants across 58 locations. It also includes a 25-year commitment for operations and maintenance from the date of commissioning.

These projects will be implemented in RESCO mode, where the developer retains ownership and sells power to the utility. The total capacity of the combined solar projects stands at 109.79 MW. To connect the solar plants to the grid, the company will also build associated 11 KV lines linking to various 33/11 KV substations, along with a remote monitoring system for performance tracking.

The contract is expected to be fully executed by the end of Q1 of FY 2026-27 and represents a total investment of around Rs 380 crore.

The levelized tariff for the electricity generated has been finalized at Rs 2.55 per unit for 51 sites, Rs 3.037 per unit for 6 sites, and Rs 3.04 per unit for one site.

Collectively, these plants are projected to generate 17.56 crore units annually, translating to an estimated annual revenue of approximately Rs 45.82 crore.

Jaipur-based Insolation Energy is a leading solar panel manufacturer in India. The company's consolidated net profit surged 60.53% to Rs 64.92 crore while net sales jumped 57.32% to Rs 721.73 crore in H2FY25 over H2FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

ITD Cementation rises after securing Rs 580-cr marine contract

Interarch Building Solutions gains on bagging Rs 77-cr order from Amara Raja Infra

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story