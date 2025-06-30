Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets surged early on hopes of global trade progress, with strong retail and airline gains but trimmed gains after Trump ended Canada talks over digital tax.

The Dow jumped 432.43 points or 1.0% at 43,819.27, the Nasdaq climbed 105.55 points or 0.5% to 20,273.46 and the S&P 500 rose 32.05 points or 0.5% to 6,173.07.

Optimism over a new U.S.-China trade agreement sparked an early rally on Wall Street, with both sides confirming details of a framework to implement the Geneva deal. The U.S. pledged to lift restrictive measures, while China agreed to review export-controlled items. Commerce Secretary Lutnick added that trade deals with ten more nations are expected soon. However, markets fell sharply after President Trump announced an end to talks with Canada over its digital tax, warning of upcoming tariffs.

The Commerce Department released a closely watched report that included the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation. The report showed consumer prices in the U.S. crept up in line with expectations in the month of May while the report also showed core consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected.

University of Michigan too released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by slightly more than expected in the month of June. Retail stocks turned in a strong performance, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 1.8% to its best closing level in over four months. Airline stocks displayed considerable strength , as reflected by the 1.5% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Gold stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.0%.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in another mixed performance. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.7%. The major European markets all moved to the upside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index surged by 1.8%, the German DAX Index jumped by 1.6% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7%.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, rose 3 bps to 4.28%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Insolation Energy rises as subsidiary secures 109.79 MW solar project

Alembic Pharma jumps after receiving USFDA nod for Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Injection

Titagarh Rail Systems gains after consortium bags order for Pune Metro Rail Project

Indices trade sideways in early trade; breadth strong

ITD Cementation rises after securing Rs 580-cr marine contract

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story