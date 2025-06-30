Wall Street Rallies on U.S. China Trade Optimism but Pulls Back on Canada Tensions

Markets surged early on hopes of global trade progress, with strong retail and airline gains but trimmed gains after Trump ended Canada talks over digital tax.

The Dow jumped 432.43 points or 1.0% at 43,819.27, the Nasdaq climbed 105.55 points or 0.5% to 20,273.46 and the S&P 500 rose 32.05 points or 0.5% to 6,173.07.

Optimism over a new U.S.-China trade agreement sparked an early rally on Wall Street, with both sides confirming details of a framework to implement the Geneva deal. The U.S. pledged to lift restrictive measures, while China agreed to review export-controlled items. Commerce Secretary Lutnick added that trade deals with ten more nations are expected soon. However, markets fell sharply after President Trump announced an end to talks with Canada over its digital tax, warning of upcoming tariffs.

The Commerce Department released a closely watched report that included the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation. The report showed consumer prices in the U.S. crept up in line with expectations in the month of May while the report also showed core consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected. University of Michigan too released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved by slightly more than expected in the month of June. Retail stocks turned in a strong performance, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index up by 1.8% to its best closing level in over four months. Airline stocks displayed considerable strength , as reflected by the 1.5% gain posted by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. Gold stocks moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 4.0%.