Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hexa Tradex Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2025.

Hexa Tradex Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 14.89% to Rs 23.61 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13095 shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 214.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1403 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd soared 9.07% to Rs 114.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1198 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spurt 8.85% to Rs 879.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 160 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd exploded 7.18% to Rs 212.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14846 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard slides as Q3 PAT fall 28% YoY to Rs 177 cr

Gulf Oil Lubricants spurts as Q3 PAT jump 22% YoY to Rs 98 crore; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Sobha rises as Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 22 crore

Gensol secures 250 MW solar PV project worth Rs 968 cr

RBI projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY'26

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story