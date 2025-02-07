S.A.L Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hexa Tradex Ltd, Anik Industries Ltd, Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 February 2025.

S.A.L Steel Ltd spiked 14.89% to Rs 23.61 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13095 shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 214.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1403 shares in the past one month.

Anik Industries Ltd soared 9.07% to Rs 114.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4305 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1198 shares in the past one month.

Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd spurt 8.85% to Rs 879.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 160 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd exploded 7.18% to Rs 212.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14846 shares in the past one month.

