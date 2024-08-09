S.A.L Steel standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.76% to Rs 110.70 crore

Net profit of S.A.L Steel rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 27.76% to Rs 110.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.110.70153.245.403.682.802.500.200.120.160.10

