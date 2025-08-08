S Chand & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.27% to Rs 102.62 crore

Net Loss of S Chand & Company reported to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.27% to Rs 102.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.102.62110.66-8.877.58-7.708.55-18.22-1.63-13.29-2.06

