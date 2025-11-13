S J Logistics (India) consolidated net profit rises 42.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.52% to Rs 157.14 crore

Net profit of S J Logistics (India) rose 42.45% to Rs 18.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 157.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.157.14124.2018.0914.1724.8016.8323.3016.4718.1212.72

