Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit declines 33.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.87% to Rs 335.87 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries declined 33.90% to Rs 10.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.87% to Rs 335.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 314.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.335.87314.2812.7213.4930.3533.8214.2921.5510.4115.75

