Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S.M. Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

S.M. Gold reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 61.81% to Rs 23.30 crore

Net loss of S.M. Gold reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 61.81% to Rs 23.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23.3014.40 62 OPM %-0.823.26 -PBDT-0.340.57 PL PBT-0.350.56 PL NP-0.350.44 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri stocks in focus ahead of Budget 2024-25

LIVE news updates: INS Brahmaputra damaged in fire at Mumbai dockyard, sailor missing

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman reaches finance ministry, to present Budget at 11 am

Cut in LPG prices to revision of tax slabs: Expectations from Budget 2024

Indian banks' short-term debt increases to 12-year high on loan demand

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story