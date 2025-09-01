S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

S&S Power Switchgear announced the receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) from Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company for the supply of isolators for the extension package SS-74T pertaining to PGCIL's Koppal and Gadag substations.

The company stated that the order is valued at over Rs 9 crore and represents a significant milestone, further strengthening its successful partnership with Godrej. Deliveries under the contract are scheduled for the next financial year.

In a regulatory filing, S&S Power Switchgear clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under the category of related party transactions.