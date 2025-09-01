S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

S&S Power Switchgear announced the receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) from Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company for the supply of isolators for the extension package SS-74T pertaining to PGCIL's Koppal and Gadag substations.The company stated that the order is valued at over Rs 9 crore and represents a significant milestone, further strengthening its successful partnership with Godrej. Deliveries under the contract are scheduled for the next financial year.
In a regulatory filing, S&S Power Switchgear clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under the category of related party transactions.
S&S Power Switchgear is in the business of transmission & distribution of equipment industry, power sector-focused switchgear, P&C solutions, and associated electrical systems, products, and services.
The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 64.1% YoY to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
The counter shed 0.01% to Rs 384.95 on the BSE.
