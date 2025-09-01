Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

S&S Power Switchgear bags over Rs 9-cr order from Godrej & Boyce

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

S&S Power Switchgear announced the receipt of a Letter of Award (LOA) from Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company for the supply of isolators for the extension package SS-74T pertaining to PGCIL's Koppal and Gadag substations.

The company stated that the order is valued at over Rs 9 crore and represents a significant milestone, further strengthening its successful partnership with Godrej. Deliveries under the contract are scheduled for the next financial year.

In a regulatory filing, S&S Power Switchgear clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under the category of related party transactions.

S&S Power Switchgear is in the business of transmission & distribution of equipment industry, power sector-focused switchgear, P&C solutions, and associated electrical systems, products, and services.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 1.77 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 64.1% YoY to Rs 59.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The counter shed 0.01% to Rs 384.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's forex reserves dip US$ 4.4 billion

Bajaj Auto posts 5% YoY rise in August'25 auto sales

Neogen Chemicals rises after subsidiary inks JV pact for participating in Lithium-Ion Battery business

Zydus Wellness jumps on maiden overseas acquisition of Comfort Click

Oriental Rail Infra gains on securing Rs 3-cr order from ICF

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story