S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3625.00% to Rs 1.49 croreNet loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3625.00% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.490.04 3625 OPM %-2.01-100.00 -PBDT-0.010.01 PL PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content