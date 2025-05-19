Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 60.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 60.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 117.35% to Rs 396.21 crore

Net profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 60.45% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.35% to Rs 396.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.08% to Rs 221.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 708.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales396.21182.29 117 708.35519.80 36 OPM %37.7351.03 -38.8242.64 - PBDT156.99102.27 54 309.26258.32 20 PBT153.1195.32 61 295.34242.19 22 NP114.0871.10 60 221.81181.69 22

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

