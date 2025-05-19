Data Patterns (India) standalone net profit rises 60.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.35% to Rs 396.21 croreNet profit of Data Patterns (India) rose 60.45% to Rs 114.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 71.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 117.35% to Rs 396.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.08% to Rs 221.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 708.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 519.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
