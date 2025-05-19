Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 394.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Brahmaputra Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 394.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 91.56% to Rs 103.10 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 394.00% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.56% to Rs 103.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.04% to Rs 29.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 242.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales103.1053.82 92 242.24219.90 10 OPM %30.2917.58 -22.0619.74 - PBDT22.095.63 292 33.2920.79 60 PBT21.755.22 317 31.8019.04 67 NP22.234.50 394 29.9017.18 74

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

