Saatvik Green Energy soars after stellar Q1 performance

Saatvik Green Energy surged 10% to Rs 551.40 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter.

Net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 149.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up 405% from Rs 29.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA soared 346% YoY to Rs 181.1 crore from Rs 40.6 crore in Q1 FY25, while the EBITDA margin improved to 19.77% from 16.5% last year.

PAT margin strengthened to 12.98% from 8.64% in the previous year. Return on capital employed (ROCE) also improved significantly to 24.32% from 13.63%. "These first-quarter results reflect our steady growth momentum, driven by improved operational efficiency, prudent cost optimization, and focused execution across all business verticals," said Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy. Modules production stood at 685 MW in Q1 FY26, with a high capacity utilization rate of 81.47%. The companys order book remained strong at 4.05 GW as of June 30, 2025. Phase 1 of the 4 GW Odisha facility remains on track for commissioning by Q4 FY26. The debt-equity ratio improved to 1.28 in Q1 FY26 from 1.36 in Q4 FY25, indicating strengthened balance sheet health.