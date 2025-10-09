Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

India-UK reaffirm shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and the Rt. Hon. Peter Kyle, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, held a bilateral meeting in Mumbai yesterday to chart a renewed course for the India-UK trade and investment partnership. The meeting marked a significant step towards operationalising the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), with both Ministers agreeing to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery.

Both sides underlined their commitment to ensuring swift, coordinated, and results-oriented implementation of the Agreement, aimed at realising its full potential for businesses and consumers in both countries. The Ministers reaffirmed their shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, leveraging the complementarities between the two economies in areas such as advanced manufacturing, digital trade, clean energy, and services.

Emphasising the transformative scope of CETA, the Ministers discussed ways to maximise its benefits through regulatory cooperation, addressing non-tariff barriers, and promoting supply chain integration. The highly productive Commerce Secretary and Director General-level meeting set the tone for the Ministerial meeting, which laid a strong foundation for a full day of engaging and forward-looking discussions.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oswal Agro Mills drops after CEO Narinder Kumar resigns

Nasdaq Soars 255 Points as Nvidia Hits Record High; Wall Street Shrugs Off Shutdown

RBI appoints Sanjay Kumar Hansda as new Executive Director

Outward Foreign Direct Investment jumps 70% on monthly basis in Sep-25

Volumes spurt at G R Infraprojects Ltd counter

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story